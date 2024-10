Russia puts number of Ukrainian casualties in Kursk area over past day at over 400

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops sustained more than 400 casualties in the Kursk direction in the past day, and as many as 17 enemy soldiers surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily report.

According to it, enemy losses also included a tank and 15 armored combat vehicles, five artillery mounts, including a French-provided Caesar howitzer and a Ukrainian-made Bogdana self-propelled artillery gun, an engineering clearing vehicle and an armored repair and recovery vehicle.

The operation to eliminate Ukrainian troops is ongoing, the Russian military added.