Crew Dragon to return to Earth on October 8 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Crew Dragon is scheduled to bring back to Earth the Crew-8 mission, including Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, on October 8, Roscosmos said.

"The Crew Dragon spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin will return to Earth on October 8. The undocking of the ship from the Harmony module of the US segment of the ISS is to happen on October 7 at 10:05 a.m. Moscow time, and the touchdown is expected at 4:35 p.m. Moscow time on October 8," Roscosmos said.

The Crew-8 mission has been working on the ISS since March 2024. In addition to the Roscosmos cosmonaut, it includes NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps.