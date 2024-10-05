MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the Zhelannoye Vtoroye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup South, following active and decisive actions, have liberated the Zhelannoye Vtoroye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic," it said.

Ukraine lost up to 755 troops from operations of the battlegroup South over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Strikes were delivered on formations of the Ukrainian 23rd, 54th, 93rd mechanized brigades, 56th motorized infantry brigade, and the 10th mountain assault brigade and the 18th brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Reznikovka, Zvanovka, Belaya Gora and Maksimilianovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the AFU and the 112th Terrirorial Defense Brigade were repulsed. The enemy lost up to 755 servicemen, 9 motor vehicles, a UK-made FH70 155-mm howitzer, two D-30 122-millimeter howitzers, and the following US-made equipment: an M198 155-mm howitzer, M777 155-mm howitzer and two M119 105-mm guns," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Ukraine lost up to 50 troops and two electronic warfare stations from operations of the battlegroup Dnepr over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup Dnepr struck formations of the Ukrainian 39th coastal defense brigade and 124th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Sadovoye and Pridneprovskoye in the Kherson Region. Ukrainian losses were up to 50 servicemen, two motor vehicles and a Gvozdika 122-mm self-propelled artillery unit. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Battlegroup Center

Ukraine lost up to 490 servicemen and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle over the past day from operations of the battlegroup Center, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the battlegroup's units continued to move deeper into the enemy's defense and struck six Ukrainian brigades.

"Four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 53rd, 154th mechanized brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade and 25th Airborne Brigade were repulsed. Enemy losses totaled up to 490 servicemen, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and a HMMWV armored fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, a D-20 152-mm artillery gun, a MSTA-B 152-mm howitzer and two D-30 122-mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

Battlegroup North

Units of the battlegroup North struck Ukrainian troops in the Liptsy and Volchansk areas over the past day, causing the enemy to lose up to 115 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Liptsy and Volchansk areas, units of the battlegroup North struck the formations of the Ukrainian 57th motorized infantry brigade and the 129th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Bochkovo, Volchanskiye Khutora and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. Ukrainian forces lost up to 115 servicemen, two motor vehicles, a D-30 122-mm howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery station," it said.

Battlegroup East

Ukraine lost up to 110 military personnel and a Caesar self-propelled artillery unit over the past day from operations of the battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup East moved to more favorable lines and struck the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized brigades, 58th motorized infantry brigade and the 125th brigade of territorial defense in the areas of the settlements of Dobrovolye and Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People's Republic; and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 110 servicemen, 8 motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155-mm howitzer and a French-made Caesar 155-mm self-propelled artillery unit," it said.

Battlegroup West

Units of the battlegroup West moved to more favorable positions over the past day, as Ukraine lost up to 405 military servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup West moved to more favorable lines and positions. They struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 3rd and 4th tank brigades, and the 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades in the areas of Pershotravnevoye, Izyumskoye, and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region; and Krasny Liman and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. Two counterattacks of Ukrainian assault groups were repulsed. Enemy losses totaled up to 405 servicemen," it said in a statement.

Ukraine also lost three motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, an M113 armored personnel carrier, an M198 155-mm howitzer, three M119 105-mm artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station. Six Ukraine field ammunition depots were destroyed as well.

Russia says its air defenses hit 55 Ukrainian drones, 8 HIMARS munitions, 3 Hammer bombs

Air defenses shot down eight Ukrainian HIMARS projectiles, three Hammer guided aerial bombs and 55 unmanned aerial drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight US-made HIMARS missiles, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 55 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," it said in a statement.

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 32,871 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,527 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple launch rocket systems, 15,619 field artillery guns and mortars and 26,942 special military motor vehicles.