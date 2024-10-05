Israel reports additional strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut area

TEL AVIV, October 5. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets delivered more strikes on Hezbollah headquarters and military targets near Beirut on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) fighter jets conducted precise strikes on additional Hezbollah command centers and terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Beirut," the military said in a statement.

According to it, this attack followed "a number of strikes that took place overnight, during which IAF fighter jets conducted precise strikes on Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beirut."

Prior to the strikes, the Israeli military added, "numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians." Among other steps, advanced warnings to civilians were issued, precise munitions were used, and aerial surveillance was leveraged.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization has deliberately embedded its weapons beneath residential buildings in the heart of the city of Beirut, endangering the population in the area," the IDF said, noting that it would press ahead with its operation against the threat of the Lebanese paramilitary group," in defense of the citizens of the State of Israel.".