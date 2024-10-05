Israel gives no assurances it won’t strike Iran’s nuclear sites — CNN

NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. Israel gave no assurances to the United States that striking Iran's nuclear sites is out of the question, CNN reported, citing a senior US State Department official.

"We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees," the official said.

According to the official, it is "really hard to tell" if Israel will use the anniversary of the October 7 attacks to retaliate.

"I think in some ways they would want to avoid the 7th, so in my estimation if there is anything, it would likely be before or after," the official said.

CNN said Washington earlier voiced support for Israel’s plans to respond to Iran’s missile attack, but warned against further escalation in the Middle East. US officials do not have clarity as to when Israel will decide on a response or enact it, according to the report.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran said 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets, while Israel said it intercepted most of the about 180 missiles fired by Iran. Israel Defense Forces General Staff pledged to choose a time and deliver a surprise response to the attack, while Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that strikes on Israel in that case would be even more powerful.