WASHINGTON, October 5. /TASS/. The West’s ‘Ukraine project’ has no future or chance of succeeding, but deals a fatal blow to international security, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"It is obvious to us that the enemy will be defeated and victory will be Russia's. The Western ‘Ukraine project’ is hopeless and only deals a fatal blow to the international security," he said in a statement, published by the Russian embassy’s press service.

The ambassador praised the recent liberation of Ugledar as "an impressive victory of the Russian spirit and the power of our weapons."

"Another important step has been taken to move forward the special military operation. Other successes are not far off. Especially since the front is cracking and confidently advancing to the West," he added.