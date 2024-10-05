Hezbollah intelligence chief could be in bunker attacked by Israel — report

TEL AVIV, October 5. /TASS/. Hezbollah intelligence chief Husain Ali Hazzima could be present in the Beirut bunker that was bombed by the Israel Defense Forces on October 3, the Walla news website reported, citing Israeli officials.

The IDF earlier said Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut. The strikes targeted command centers, intelligence gathering facilities, and members of the group’s intelligence unit.

The Ynet news website reported that the IDF dropped 73 tons of bombs on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters. It said the strikes could have been aimed at eliminating Hezbollah's new secretary-general, Hashem Safieddine, who succeeded Hassan Nasrullah.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.