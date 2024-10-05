Israeli operation in Tulkarm kills 11 civilians — report

DUBAI, October 5. /TASS/. At least 11 civilians were killed by Israeli forces during an operation to destroy Hamas militants in the town of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the report, 18 people were killed in an attack by an Israeli Air Force fighter jet that razed an entire building. The victims included two children, 6 and 8 years old, their mother and uncle, the television channel said.

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that an air strike on Tulkarm on October 3 killed at least seven Palestinian radicals, including militants from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations, who "were involved in manufacturing explosives and terrorist activities against the State of Israel and the IDF." The military said the strike came as the radicals were holding a meeting "in order to plan and carry out a terrorist attack against the State of Israel as soon as possible.".