Hungarian PM leaves Moscow before rainstorm — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who paid a one-day visit to Russia, left Moscow before it was hit by a rainstorm, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"The prime minister left Moscow before the rainstorm," he said.

Orban held two-hour talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Western leader since April 2022. The visit was initiated by the Hungarian side. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who accompanied Orban on his visit to Moscow, said that Orban’s visit to Russia and his talks with Putin can be seen as a step toward peace in Ukraine.