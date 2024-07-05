Putin unlikely to congratulate Starmer on election win — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. London remains unfriendly toward Moscow so Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to congratulate Keir Starmer on the Labour Party victory in UK parliamentary election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I don’t think so. Britain is an unfriendly country. Why would we do that?" he told reporters, when asked a question on the subject.

Asked whether Putin welcomed Starmer's win, Peskov said: "Everything depends on his initiatives. It is very unlikely that he will present any peaceful and creative initiatives."

Starmer took over as head of cabinet following the parliamentary elections held on July 4. According to preliminary data, the Labor Party under his leadership secured itself at least 412 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, gaining the majority required to form a new cabinet.