Program of Modi’s visit to Russia to be extensive — Kremlin

Modi will travel to Russia on an official visit on July 8-9
© Valery Sharufulin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The program of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow will be extensive and the two leaders will be able to have informal talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Modi will travel to Russia on an official visit on July 8-9.

"Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well," he said in an interview with Russia’s VGTRK host Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov said that Russian-Indian relations are at the level of strategic partnership. The spokesman added that there would be both one-on-one talks in the Kremlin and those involving delegations.

"We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations," he said.

Modi’s visit to Russia will be his first trip after he was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the helm of the government. The Indian prime minister last visited Russia in 2019 when he traveled to Vladivostok in the country’s Far East. And he last visited Moscow in 2015.

Vladimir PutinDmitry PeskovIndia
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukraine’s barbaric acts against Russia don’t remain without response, says diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the rabid clique in Kiev is apparently driven by a totally different logic of warfare, but they will get what they deserve"
Pentagon says iteration of US-Georgia military exercise postponed indefinitely
According to the the US Department of Defense, the decision was due to the Georgian government’s statements about the attempts of the United States and the West "to open a second front" against Russia to alleviate pressure on Ukraine
Orban rejects EU leaders’ criticism of his visit to Moscow
Hungarian Prime Minister said that EU bureaucracy has done nothing to promote the normalization between the conflicting sides
Kazakhstan ready to provide venue for Armenia-Azerbaijan talks
We are ready to provide a site for peace negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, the Kazakh presidential press service said
Labour leader Keir Starmer takes office as UK prime minister
He is the third UK prime minister during the reign of Charles III who took the throne less than two years ago
Much-vaunted Patriots can’t even defend themselves
In the course of the special military operation, it was confirmed that Russian air defense systems have the potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities
David Lammy appointed as UK Foreign Secretary, John Healy as Defense Secretary
In 2020-2021, David Lammy served as the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice
Transformation of Russian economy is marathon with barriers — Central Bank chief
"We therefore need to estimate forces and understand how we work with constraints," Elvira Nabiullina added
EU rules out official communication with Russian president, top diplomat says
Josep Borrell emphasized that the fact that Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU does not entitle it to represent the union on the international stage
Joint Armenian-US Eagle Partner drills to be held in Armenia July 15-24
The exercise will focus on stabilization tasks between conflicting parties during a peacekeeping mission
Five civilians killed as result of Ukraine’s attack on DPR during day
26 more were wounded
Russia uncertain if Ukraine would reciprocate with ceasefire — Putin
The Russian president said that Moscow ultimately "faced deception again as all agreements [involving the troops withdrawal], which had been reached in Istanbul, were thrown in the trash"
Putin says Orban came to Moscow also as president of EU Council
Hungary will hold the rotating presidency of the EU Council for the next six months
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sites, oil refinery over past day — top brass
Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted roughly 140 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Large group of Democratic donors call on Biden to end his reelection bid — WP
The authors of the letter said that a potential second term of the former president, Republican Donald Trump, posed "profound risks" to America
Russia faces unprecedented air defense challenges during special op — general
The use of factory-made and improvised unmanned aerial vehicles, which are made with special composite materials to reduce their visibility and are capable of flying at extremely low altitudes, has become unprecedented, Andrey Semyonov said
Intensity of provocations on Ukrainian border doesn’t decline — Belarusian military
Vladimir Kupriyanyuk said such actions not only pursue reconnaissance purposes, but also are part of attempts to get explosives and other capabilities into Belarus to support potential sabotage activities
Russia reduces gasoline supplies to friendly countries by 70% in July
The Ministry of Energy believes that the current production volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel are sufficient to fully meet the demand during the high season
Russian forces using drones to destroy Ukrainian army’s logistics — Ukrainian soldier
Russian troops destroy dozens of Ukrainian transport vehicles every day
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
Russia intends to create single carbon neutrality instruments in SCO
Major efforts by Moscow are underway in this direction, Boris Titov said, adding that centers on certification and support of sustainable development standards work in the Central Bank and largest lenders
Putin meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kremlin
On June 2, Viktor Orban visited Kiev as the leader of the European Council presidency nation, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
London to increase spending on defense, support for NATO, Ukraine — defense secretary
Government now is totally committed to 2.5% of Defense spending, to NATO, to the nuclear deterrent and to support for Ukraine
Russian wrestlers turn down invitations to compete at Paris Olympics — source
A total of 16 wrestlers qualified for the Olympic tournament
Reformist Pezeshkian leads in Iran’s presidential run-off — Reuters
The country’s Election Office will publish the outcome of the run-off presidential vote in the next few hours
Russia, Iran finalize integration of national payment systems — Iran’s Central Bank head
Bank cards of Iran’s Shetab system can be used as Amber smart cards in all ATMs across Russia
Enemy probes Crimean defenses by launching decoy targets — Sevastopol governor
"The enemy is actively probing the peninsula's defense system now," Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Hungary won’t respond to EU criticism about Orban’s trip to Moscow — foreign minister
European Council President Charles Michel and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had no EU mandate to negotiate with Russia
Press review: US, Russian defense chiefs touch base and new sheriff in town at NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 27th
Putin unlikely to congratulate Starmer on election win — Kremlin
Keir Starmer took over as head of cabinet following the parliamentary elections held on July 4
Tires production in Russia may grow by 5% in 2024
"The annual capacity is about 70 mln units which almost fully cover the domestic market need in the car and truck tire segment," the statement reads
Russian forces slowly advance in all areas of special operation — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said Akhmat units had spent about a month in the Kharkov area
Ukrainian S-300 missile launcher wiped out with Russia’s Iskander missile system
Motor vehicles and artillery personnel were also wiped out
As US allows hitting Russian regions, Ukraine goes on mass killing of civilians — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik mentioned how a shell fell on a section of an apartment building, completely destroying it, in the Belgorod Region and how a long-range ATACMS missile hit a crowded beach in Sevastopol on June 23 in a terrorist attack
Putin-Orban talks conclude after over 2.5 hours
The talks between Putin and Orban took place with the participation of delegations which included the top diplomats of both countries
Russia’s Battlegroup East wipes out roughly 120 Ukrainian troops in past day
"During active operations, the battlegroup's units foiled enemy attempts to strengthen their positions along the front line and reinforce strongholds by rotating troops as they improved their forward edge positions," Battlegroup Spokesman said
Putin congratulates Pezeshkian on his election as Iranian president — Kremlin
Putin noted that Moscow and Tehran "efficiently coordinate efforts in resolving the pressing issues of the international agenda"
Orban says Putin rules ‘real empire’
Orban said that talking with the Russian president was "special"
Tankman who hijacked Ukrainian tank gets Russian citizenship
Maxim Likhachev described it as a "long-awaited document"
Hamas rejects presence of foreign forces in Gaza
According to the statement, Hamas "will not tolerate any patronage or solutions imposed from outside"
Conservative Party suffers historic defeat, results of UK Parliament elections
On Friday morning, Keir Starmer should be received by King Charles III who will instruct him to form a new government
Putin, Orban discuss Ukraine, resumption of broad dialogue
Russia and Hungary continue to cooperate based on the principles of pragmatism and mutual benefit in a number of areas, primarily in the energy sector
Voting at Iran’s runoff presidential election over election headquarters
Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative contender Saeed Jalili are vying for the presidential office
Nine airplanes routed to alternate airfields amid poor weather in Moscow Region
Specialists of the Air Transport Agency and the State Air Traffic Control Corporation intensified monitoring of air transport operations in Moscow
Hungarian PM leaves Moscow before rainstorm — diplomatic source
Orban held two-hour talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 13,525 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week, according to the Defense Ministry’s latest data
Top Hungarian diplomat says Orban's visit to Moscow to help resolve Ukraine crisis sooner
It was a very open discussion and I think it was helpful in terms of finding a solution to this war, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
US to announce steps to enhance Ukrainian air defenses at NATO summit — official
Washington will be looking "to announce significant enhancements for Ukraine's defense capabilities," high-profile US official specified
Bank of Russia sees complication of situation with cross-border payments
Elvira Nabiullina added that the business is adapting to the situation and the Central Bank is helping it in this aspect
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, 24th
Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential race — electoral body
Voter turnout reached 49.8%, the election official said
Georgia’s Defense Ministry regrets its joint exercise with US postponed indefinitely
The document emphasizes that the Georgian-US exercises are beneficial for both countries
US official sees China-Russia ties posing long-term challenge to European security
US official said that theNATO’s summit communique would have "strong language" on China
Program of Modi’s visit to Russia to be extensive — Kremlin
Modi will travel to Russia on an official visit on July 8-9
Bulgaria to propose Russia-Ukraine peace talks at NATO summit — PM
Dimitar Glavchev doubted that Bulgaria could expect a mediator’s status as both sides should be willing to accept this
Spain earns win over Germany to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals
Spain has advanced to the semifinals of an UEFA Euro tournament for the second time in a row
Serbia vows unwavering Russian support despite Western pressure — deputy PM
Aleksandar Vulin stressed that the republic will not agree to join anti-Russian sanctions
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Ukraine withdraws from CIS agreement on transit
Ukrainian authorities regularly announce the withdrawal from agreements made earlier with Russia, Belarus, and within the CIS framework
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
IAEA will ultimately say who shells Zaporozhye NPP — Russian diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov said Russia is convinced that "sooner or later" evidence will emerge, and then the organization's secretariat will have to name the culprit
Russian combat aircraft destroying military targets over Black Sea — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev urged city residents and guests to remain calm, observe security measures and stay in temporary shelters or safe places
Third Patriot system arrives from Germany to Ukraine — ambassador
According to Martin Jaeger, the crew of the system had completed training in Germany
Improvement of Russia’s positions to push West to talks on Ukraine — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya does not believe that the potential election of Donald Trump as the next US president will cardinally change the American policy in this area
BRICS must balance expansion with continued effective cooperation — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s BRICS presidency "is focused on forming a new category of partner nations"
One third of all downed Ukrainian manned aircraft was destroyed by MANPADS — general
Andrey Semyonov added that crews of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems have been constantly adapting to new threats, improving the existing ways of countering air-borne enemy capabilities and developing new ones
Biden to drop out of election race, to be replaced by Harris, Trump thinks
The US presidential candidate said that it will be easier to compete against Harris whom he considers "pathetic"
Over 120 foreign delegations visited Russia exhibition — official
"These were guests from the Commonwealth of Independent States, Asia, the Arab world, Europe, South America, and the US," Anastasia Zvyagina said
SCO unites most major non-Western players — US expert
"The SCO summit in Astana is an expression not of an anti-Western bloc, but of a large and resilient neutral bloc that encompasses most major players in the non-Western world," he said
Slovakia’s PM says would have joined Orban on Moscow visit — AFP
Robert Fico addressed the nation for the first time after the May 15 attack
France defeat Portugal to make it to UEFA semifinals on penalties
France will play vs Spain in Munich on July 9
Syrian presidential advisor al-Shibl dies in hospital after car crash
The driver survived and has been detained
Orban says Putin more than 100% rational person
According to Orban, Russian president is a coolheaded, "very cautious" and punctual politician
Press review: Putin takes meetings with world leaders and Biden donors run for the hills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 4th
US-made Patriot systems failed even to protect themselves — Russian general
In the course of the special military operation, Russian air defense systems confirmed their potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities, Andrey Semyonov said
Russia’s nuclear doctrine may become more specific over time — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia’s approach to the issue may change if its adversaries continue the escalation
DPR sends over 80,000 tons of grain to Turkey in six months
According to experts, the grain meets phytosanitary requirements
Change of Prime Minister in the UK does not arouse optimism in Moscow — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the UK Labour Party is not "inclined to any kind of flexibility and are not inclined to be creative in normalizing the British-Russian bilateral relations"
Orban says he prepared his visit to Russia under veil of secrecy
His trip to Russia became public knowledge when a Hungarian government plane requested permission to enter Polish airspace
Putin says discussed principles of Europe’s future security architecture with Orban
The talks between Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban lasted for two and a half hours and were also attended by the two countries’ foreign ministers and other members of delegations
Russia’s international reserves down $5.5 bln in June — Central Bank
Currency reserves lost $4.19 bln and totaled $418.972 bln as of the end of June
At least 27 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip — Al Jazeera
The number of fatalities in the Israeli raid on Jenin in the West Bank has risen to seven, with the Israeli army invasions currently underway
Visit to Moscow fuels confidence in Paks NPP project - Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Everything is ready for the two new units of the Paks NPP to be commissioned at the start of the next decade
Conflict in Ukraine could be stopped if strong foundation for peace is created — Erdogan
According to the statement, the Turkish leader affirmed Ankara's intention to "continue to strive for peace"
Russian forces liberate Sokol village in DPR
According to the military agency, units from Battlegroup Center liberated the village and improved their tactical position
Shelling attack on disabled substation meant to prevent its restoration — activist
"Ukrainian troops hit the already ruined substation because they want to exclude the very possibility of resuming power supplies to Energodar," Alexander Malkevich said
UK government shift to have no bearing on dialogue with Moscow — senior official
Lord Richard Balfe also emphasized that the West will have to "come to terms with the reality," admitting that Crimea and Donbass are now Russian constituencies
Biden says is able to counter Putin, contain China
US President also said that he is the only persone, who can hold the North Atlantic Alliance together
Russia urges to end Ukraine conflict, not to put it on hold — Putin
According to the Russian leader, "this should not be merely a truce or a temporary ceasefire, nor some kind of pause that the Kiev regime could use to recover losses, regroup and get rearmed"
Russian-Chinese partnership amid US pressure is beneficial to whole world — Chinese expert
Zhou Weidi recalled that in recent years, Chinese-Russian trade and economic relations have continued to develop dynamically, maintaining a positive momentum
Press review: SCO summit ushers in new deals and zooming in on Russia-India ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 5th
Biden to hold bilateral meetings, including with Zelensky, on sidelines of NATO summit
Washington will host the NATO summit on July 9-11
Major powers to arrange talks between Russia, Ukraine — Hungarian PM
Meanwhile, Viktor Orban pointed out that Hungary "would like to encourage the parties" to launch talks
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Lavrov hails Putin-Orban talks in Kremlin
The Russian president and the Hungarian prime minister held talks which lasted over two and a half hours
Russian mortar crew destroys another Bradley IFV near Avdeyevka
Russian servicemen also destroyed a recovery detachment that came to save the vehicle’s crew, the Defense Ministry said
Kiev gives no thought to ceasefire as pretext for martial law will disappear, says Putin
"Once they have to end martial law, they will have to hold elections, as the presidential election did not take place on schedule," the Russian president went on to say
Much is to be done to reach peace between Russia, Ukraine — Hungarian PM
The talks between Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban lasted for two and a half hours and were also attended by the two countries’ foreign ministers and other members of delegations
Russia could resume relations with Tokyo if Japan rejects hostile policies — diplomat
According to Andrey Rudenko, "the way to the resumption of bilateral political dialogue and practical cooperation can only be opened by Japan's revision of its hostile course toward Russia, which should be supported by concrete steps"
Final consumption expenditures decline in GDP
The gross accumulation share moved up from 19.7% in the first quarter of 2023 to 21.4% of GDP in the first quarter of this year
