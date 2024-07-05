Russian combat aircraft destroying military targets over Black Sea — governor

SEVASTOPOL, July 5. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft are destroying aerial targets launched by the Ukrainian military over the Black Sea, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

An air raid alert was issued in Sevastopol at about 10:55 a.m. Moscow time.

"Aircraft are at work to destroy aerial targets at a considerable distance from the shore over the sea. All the services have been placed on combat alert," he said.

The governor urged city residents and guests to remain calm, observe security measures and stay in temporary shelters or safe places.

"The main thing is not to stay in the open air. Shrapnel poses the main danger," he said.