MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Facts about the abuse committed by the Kiev regime in the Donbass were provided by the Russian side but the US mass media did everything not to see this truth, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told the Izvestiya news outlet in response to the request for commenting on the article in The New York Times informing about the murder of a captured Russian soldier with the reference to a medical worker in the team of foreign mercenaries.

"It is ridiculous to watch how US reporters, news outlets, newspapers, television and Internet platforms pretend that they allegedly knew nothing about the abuse of Donbass civilians, new Russian regions now, from the Kiev regime for seven years. They pretend they do not know about torturing people caught by the Ukrainian armed forces, nationalist battalions, and so on. And now, you see, a German doctor starts opening their eyes or they start pretending that this is something new for them," Zakharova said, cited in the Telegram channel of the news outlet.

"One should not fall for ploy and not seeing the main thing: all the facts were furnished by the Russian side, by Donbass residents and reporters that communicated this information to the global community at the expense of their lives. American reporters, American news outlets and The New York Times in no small degree did everything not to see this truth," she noted.