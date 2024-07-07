Israel’s air force, artillery attack Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 7. /TASS/. The Israel Air Force (IAF) and artillery delivered strikes against military installations of the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces said.

"The IAF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and observation posts in the areas of Houla and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon," the press service informed.

"Moreover, IDF artillery fired throughout the day in order to remove threats in the areas of Yaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Blida," it added.