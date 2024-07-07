Iskander crew strike destroys two launchers of Patriot air defense system near Odessa

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The crew of the Iskander complex destroyed two launchers of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and a Giraffe radar in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The crew of the Iskander operational-tactical complex attacked the position of a battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system of the Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Yuzhnoye in the Odessa region. As a result of the strike, two Patriot air defense missile launchers and a Giraffe radar were destroyed," the ministry said.