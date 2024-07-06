Biden says is able to counter Putin, contain China

NEW YORK, July 6. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said that he was in a position to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin, contain China and hold the North Atlantic Alliance together.

"I am running the world, <...> I am taking on Putin," the US leader boasted in an interview with ABC. He said that he had been on the phone with the prime ministers of Israel and Britain earlier on Friday and that he had been working on European and other issues.

"Who's going to be able to hold NATO together like me? Who's going to be able to be in a position where I'm able to keep the Pacific basin in a position where we’re at least checkmating China now? <…> Who has that reach?" Biden, 81, asked rhetorically in concluding remarks.