MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Units from Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 120 enemy casualties as they took up better forward edge positions in the course of the special military operation over the past day, Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"During active operations, the battlegroup's units foiled enemy attempts to strengthen their positions along the front line and reinforce strongholds by rotating troops as they improved their forward edge positions," he said.

According to Gordeyev, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrowers hit concentrations of manpower of Ukraine’s 102nd and 116th territorial defense brigades and the 1st Separate Tank Brigade near Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye on the border between the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"In the past 24 hours, roughly 120 enemy troops, a Senator armored personnel carrier, an M777 towed howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and four unmanned aerial vehicles were wiped out," he added.