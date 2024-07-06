Israeli military says it killed prominent member Hezbollah’s air defense force

TEL AVIV, July 6. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it killed a commander of Hezbollah’s air defense forces in eastern Lebanon.

"Some time ago, the Israeli Air Force delivered a strike in the Baalbek area and killed terrorist Maytham Mustafa al-Attar, who was a commander at the Hezbollah air defense unit. Maytham directed many of the unit's activities and was involved in planning and carrying out numerous attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

Maytham several times flew to Iran, where he gained his knowledge, the IDF said. His elimination is a significant blow to Hezbollah's air defense capabilities, it said.