BERLIN, July 7. /TASS/. The Netherlands beat Turkey 2:1 and reached semifinals at the Euro 2024.

Turkey’s Samet Akaydin scored the first goal at the thirty-fifth minute of the match in Berlin. Stephan de Vrij from the Netherlands’ team even up the score at the 71st minute and five minutes later Mert Muldur from the Turkish team scored an own goal.

The Netherland’s team will play with the team from England in the semifinal scheduled for July 10 in Dortmund.