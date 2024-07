NEW YORK, July 6. /TASS/. Four people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a home in the north of the US state of Kentucky, The Associated Press reported.

The injured people were taken from the crime scene in Florence to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect made a getaway in a car, but his vehicle veered off a road into a ditch, according to police. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at a hospital, police said.