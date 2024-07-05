Putin says discussed principles of Europe’s future security architecture with Orban

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Potential principles of Europe’s future security architecture were among the central topics of the talks with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We spoke about possible principles of the future potential architecture of security in Europe," he said.

According to Putin, Orban told him about his talks in Kiev where he voiced his ceasefire initiative. "Mr. prime minister told about his recent meetings in Kiev, where he came out with a number of proposals, including a call for a ceasefire in order to create conditions for talks with Russia," Putin added.

The talks between Putin and Orban lasted for two and a half hours and were also attended by the two countries’ foreign ministers and other members of delegations. The Russian delegation also included presidential aides Yury Ushakov and Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russia’s delegation to the talks with Ukraine that were broke down by the West.

Hungary took over six-months EU presidency on July 1. On the following day, Orban visited Kiev and held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The Hungarian prime minister advanced ceasefire conditions but Zelensky turned them down, as his office said. Orban explained that he represented European continent, which is interested in peace, and peace, in his words, can be achieved through talks with Russia, but Kiev banned them by Zelensky’s decree.