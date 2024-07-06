London to increase spending on defense, support for NATO, Ukraine — defense secretary

LONDON, July 6. /TASS/. London will be increasing defense spending, supporting Ukraine and NATO, and maintaining nuclear deterrent capabilities, Defense Secretary John Healey said in his first address to the staff.

"We know there are serious problems - with our Armed Forces hollowed out and under funded for 14 years [under the Conservatives]. And this government now is totally committed to 2.5% of Defense spending, to NATO, to the nuclear deterrent and to support for Ukraine," Healy said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry.

"The country has new leadership. This Ministry has new leadership. Our mission is to make Britain secure at home and strong abroad, with the guiding principle of one Defense."

On Friday, new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer formed his cabinet following the results of the parliamentary elections held on July 4. After ballots were counted in all constituencies, the Labor Party won 412 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. The Conservative Party, which had ruled since 2010, has just 121 seats, which is the worst result in its history.