Hamas rejects presence of foreign forces in Gaza

CAIRO, July 5. /TASS/. Hamas rejects the idea of deploying foreign forces in the Gaza Strip and any external administration in the Palestinian enclave, according to a statement posed on Hamas’ Telegram channel.

Hamas has reiterated "the inadmissibility of projects and proposals that ignore the Palestinians’ will to the future administration of the Gaza Strip, as well as statements on the potential deployment of foreign forces to the enclave under any pretext."

"After the victory over [Israel’s] aggression, the administration of Gaza is solely a Palestinian matter to be agreed among all [Palestinian] factions" and Hamas "will not tolerate any patronage or solutions imposed from outside," it stressed.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.