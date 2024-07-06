Ukraine’s barbaric acts against Russia don’t remain without response, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s barbaric acts against Russia do not go without a response, but its forms are selected individually, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

"We must not be like the criminals who committed this barbaric terrorist act [the shelling attack on Sevastopol]. The command of the special military operation and the country’s political leadership make decisions on the manner and scale of responses to some acts proceeding from the operational situation, of course, but also taking into account our objective not to harm civilians, and, if possible, to avoid civilian casualties," Ryabkov said commenting on some remarks that in response to the attack on civilians in Sevastopol, such cities as Kiev, Kharkov, Nikolayev and Odessa "should be wiped off the face of the earth."

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that "the rabid clique in Kiev is apparently driven by a totally different logic of warfare, but they will get what they deserve."

"And the forms of such responses are selected individually. Barbaric acts will not go without a response in any case, including in military terms. It will stay this way," the deputy foreign minister said.

On June 23, Ukraine attacked Sevastopol’s civilian infrastructure with ATACMS tactical missiles with cluster warheads. Four missiles were shot down while the fifth exploded over the city. According to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, the attack killed four people, including two children. More than 150 people were injured. The Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings over a terrorist attack.