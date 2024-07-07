Aeroflot stabilizes Sheremetyevo flight schedule

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The timetable of flights from the Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport has been stabilized, Aeroflot said.

"Aeroflot stabilized the operations plan of flights [from the Sheremetyevo Airport] as of 02:00 a.m. Moscow time [11:00 p.m. GMT], July 7. Passengers are serviced normally at check-in desks," the airline’s press service informed.

The departure time was changed for 172 flights out of 263 flights scheduled for July 6. 167 flights departed and five are being preparing for the departure, Aeroflot noted.

Changes were made free of charge for the closest flights for more than 3,200 passengers of connecting flights on July 5 and 6, the air carrier said.