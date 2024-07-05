Bulgaria to propose Russia-Ukraine peace talks at NATO summit — PM

SOFIA, July 5. /TASS/. Bulgaria will come up with an idea of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, and Sofia may act as a mediator, Bulgarian Prime Minister of the Caretaker Government Dimitar Glavchev said.

"I do believe, since it was discussed yesterday at a plenary session [of the parliament], that we should propose to hold peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in which Bulgaria could act as a mediator," Glavchev said, as quoted by Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

Nevertheless, the BNR added, Glavchev doubted that Bulgaria could expect a mediator’s status as both sides should be willing to accept this. He emphasized that the talks should be held under the UN Charter and in accordance with international law.

In addition, Glavchev said that during the summit, Bulgaria would announce 80 million euros for Ukraine, but the national parliament still needs to approve this step. The prime minister did not elaborate for what purposes this money would be earmarked.

The NATO summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11.