Motorboat with five people capsizes in Khabarovsk — Emergencies ministry

KHABAROVSK, July 7. /TASS/. A motorboat with five people on board capsized on the night of July 7 near the bridge over the Amur River in Khabarovsk, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry for the Khabarovsk region reported.

"Not far from the bridge over the Amur River in Khabarovsk, the boat "Amur" sank. There were five people in it, two passengers - a man and a woman - managed to swim ashore on their own, the fate of the skipper and two more women remains unknown," the ministry said.

Three groups of rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the regional emergency rescue service and the city search and rescue team are looking for the three people.

According to preliminary data, the people on the boat were not wearing life jackets.

"Due to the rise in the water level during the flood, there are now a lot of logs and snags floating on the river, in some places the current and whirlpools have increased," the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.