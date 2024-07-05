Third Patriot system arrives from Germany to Ukraine — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Germany transferred a third Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, and it already arrived in the country, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said.

"The third Patriot air defense system from Germany has already arrived in Ukraine," he wrote on X.

According to Jaeger, the crew of the system had completed training in Germany.

Earlier, Germany provided Ukraine with two Patriot systems, while the US gave one. This means that, according to publicly available data, Ukraine has taken possession of four Patriot systems. Each system includes radar systems and several launch vehicles. Kiev said that at least seven such systems are needed to protect the country's airspace. Romania and the Netherlands had earlier announced plans to give Kiev one Patriot system each.