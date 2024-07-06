Consultations on Gaza to be held next week in Cairo — TV

CAIRO, July 7. /TASS/. Consultations on the settlement in the Gaza Strip will be held among representatives of Egypt, the United States and Israel in Cairo next week, Al Qahera Al Ekhbariya television reports.

"Egypt will receive Israeli and US delegations to discuss unresolved issues regarding the agreement on armistice in Gaza," a high-ranking source in the Egyptian government agencies said. The Egyptian side will also continue consultations with representatives of the Hamas movement "as part of Cairo’s efforts to reach agreements on armistice and the exchange of hostages," the source added.

"Intensive communications with all the parties will be held during the week to stir up efforts on reaching agreements" between Gaza militant group and Israel, the source said.