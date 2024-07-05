MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used West-supplied weapons against civilians immediately after the United States allowed strikes inside Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large on the Kiev regime's war crimes, said.

"After the United States provided Ukrainian militants with additional weapons, including long-range and high-precision missiles, and gave official permission to use them against Russian regions, they have been used in large numbers, causing huge casualties, to strike civilian high-rise buildings, mass gathering sites and infrastructure facilities," Miroshnik stated.

The diplomat referred to the most blatant cases when the Ukrainian military had used Western-supplied weapons to target civilians. In particular, he mentioned how a shell fell on a section of an apartment building, completely destroying it, in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region and how a long-range ATACMS missile hit a crowded beach in Sevastopol on June 23 in a terrorist attack. Miroshnik also mentioned how the Ukrainian military had used French-supplied missiles against civilians in Lugansk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 28 that targets and flight plans for modern attack systems are assigned remotely or automatically "without the presence of Ukrainian servicemen." They are assigned by those who produce and supply these attack systems to Ukraine, Putin said, warning that NATO countries should "realize what they are playing with."

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized on May 31 that Moscow assumed that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by NATO servicemen" and that such actions could be a pretext for retaliatory strikes.