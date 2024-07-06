Putin congratulates Pezeshkian on his election as Iranian president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on being elected Iranian president and expressed hope for bolstering cooperation with Tehran on all tracks.

"I hope that your activity as president will facilitate the further boosting of constructive bilateral cooperation on all tracks to benefit our friendly peoples, in the interests of easing regional security and stability," a statement published on the Kremlin website said.

Putin noted that Moscow and Tehran "efficiently coordinate efforts in resolving the pressing issues of the international agenda" and stressed the friendly and good-neighborly nature of Russian-Iranian ties.

"I wish you success, good health and prosperity," the Russian leader added.