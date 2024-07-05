Syrian presidential advisor al-Shibl dies in hospital after car crash

BEIRUT, July 5. /TASS/. Syrian presidential advisor Luna al-Shibl died in hospital after the car crash near Damascus. She was put in the intensive care unit, SANA reported, citing the Syrian presidential office.

On July 2, Al-Shibl’s car went off the road and crashed. The driver survived and has been detained. The presidential aide was hospitalized with a serious brain injury and put in the intensive care unit.

Al-Shbil, born in 1975, was appointed as a presidential advisor in 2020. Previously, she headed the informational bureau in the presidential administration. Journalist by profession, she worked on Syrian TV and in Al Jazeera until 2010. Her spouse is the chairman of the National Student’s Union, lawmaker Omar Saati.