ASTANA, July 6. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is ready to provide a venue for peace talks between Baku and Yerevan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan’s Shusha.

"Kazakhstan invariably supports peacemaking efforts. We are ready to provide a site for peace negotiations between Baku and Yerevan," the Kazakh presidential press service quoted him as saying.