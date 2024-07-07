Russian aviation delivered 50 strikes against Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Tactical and army aviation delivered fifty strikes against Ukrainian army targets in the responsibility zone of the Russian Battlegroup Center, Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"Fire damage was inflicted to 390 identified enemy targets, including fifty strikes by tactical and army aviation," Savchuk said.

The enemy lost up to 415 servicemen, three armored vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, a D-30 howitzer, a M119 gun and a Rapira antitank gun, he added.