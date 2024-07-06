Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential race — electoral body

DUBAI, July 6. /TASS/. Iranian reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won the presidential run-off, the spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s Election Office, Mohsen Eslami, announced.

After all the 30.530 mln ballots have been counted, Pezeshkian scored at least 53.6% of the vote, or 16.384 mln votes, to become Iran's ninth president, Eslami announced on IRIB TV channel.

His conservative opponent Saeed Jalili took 44.3% of the vote, or 13.538 mln votes.

Voter turnout reached 49.8%, the election official said.

Iranians voted in the run-off on Friday.