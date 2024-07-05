US-made Patriot systems failed even to protect themselves — Russian general

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. US-supplied Patriot air defense systems turned out to be unable to protect not just designated signs, but themselves as well, Russian Air and Missile Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Andrey Semyonov said.

Semyonov, who is also deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces said in his article that in the course of the special military operation, Russian air defense systems confirmed their potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities.

"That contrasts with the much-vaunted Patriot air defense systems, which were supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries and, as the experience of the special military operation showed, proved unable not only to protect the designated sites, but also to counter modern Russian means of destruction, that is, to protect themselves," the Russian general wrote.