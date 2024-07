BERLIN, July 7. /TASS/. All the participants in the Euro 2024 semifinals are now known..

The Netherlands’ team became the last participant of this stage after winning 2:1 the match with Turkey. The Netherlands will play with England on July 10 in Dortmund. National teams of Spain and France will play in the other seminal on July 9 in Munich.

The Euro 2024 will end on July 14.