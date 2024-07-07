Three coalitions to challenge leadership in second tour of parliament elections

PARIS, July 7. /TASS/. The second tour of elections to the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, starts in the European part of France amid the fierce opposition of the presidential block and the left coalition on the one side and candidates from the National Rally on the other side.

According to the latest polls, the National Rally and its allies may get no more than 230 seats in the new convocation of the parliament. Their competitors among left parties are forecast to have up to 190 seats, while representatives of the presidential coalition may expect to have 150 mandates as a maximum.

Voting has already started in overseas departments of France. The majority of polling stations will be open from 08:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. local time [06:00 a.m. - 04:00 p.m. GMT].