US official sees China-Russia ties posing long-term challenge to European security

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. The US administration views Moscow’s cooperation with Beijing which Washington alleges has supported Russia’s defense industry as a long-term challenge for security in Europe.

Speaking at a special press briefing in the run-up to NATO’s summit in Washington on July 9-11, a senior US official said that the summit communique would have "strong language" on China.

"The draft communique text on the PRC <…> is very solid. You’ll see that when it’s unveiled," the official said. "And of course, we've got the North Atlantic Council meeting with the EU and the Pacific partners, which will also take up this critical issue <…> of the PRC’s support for the Russian defense industrial base," he added. "All of this is not only fueling Russia's war in Ukraine but also creating a long-term challenge for European security that, obviously, our allies recognize," he maintained.

"We will have strong language on this to address," the official repeated.

Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu has told TASS that the US has been spreading misinformation about China’s military support to Russia.