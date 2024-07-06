Orban says Putin more than 100% rational person

GENEVA, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a more than 100% rational and punctual man, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after visiting Moscow on Friday.

"He is a more than 100% rational person. When he negotiates, when he starts to explain his point, when he makes proposals, saying yes or no, he is super rational," the prime minister said in an interview with Switzerland’s Die Weltwoche on board his plane.

According to Orban, Putin is a coolheaded, "very cautious" and punctual politician.