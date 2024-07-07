West is not wrong paying great attention to Modi’s upcoming visit to Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The West is closely and jealously watching Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia on July 8-9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"They are jealous - that means they are closely monitoring it. Their close monitoring means they attach great importance to it. And they are not mistaken, there is something to attach great importance to," Peskov said answering a question about the jealous attitude of Western politicians towards Modi’s visit to Russia.