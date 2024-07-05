Russia reduces gasoline supplies to friendly countries by 70% in July

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The volume of Russia’s gasoline exports to friendly countries in the first days of July decreased year-on-year by 70%, the Russian Ministry of Energy said on Friday.

"Despite the government’s decision to extend the export of motor gasoline until July 31, in general, its supplies to friendly countries are now 70% below the average daily level of July 2023," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy believes that the current production volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel are sufficient to fully meet the demand during the high season, despite the decision to allow its export in July.