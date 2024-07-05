Large group of Democratic donors call on Biden to end his reelection bid — WP

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. A prominent group of Democratic donors, public figures and business executives sent a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him to withdraw his reelection bid, The Washington Post said.

"We respectfully urge you to withdraw from being a candidate for reelection for the sake of our democracy and the future of our nation," the daily wrote citing an excerpt from the letter with 168 signatories.

The authors of the letter said that a potential second term of the former president, Republican Donald Trump, posed "profound risks" to America. They believe that among those are "global and domestic instability, abandoning our allies, crony capitalism, political retribution, and further erosion of the rights of women and other groups."

"At this consequential moment for our nation, it is time to cement your legacy by passing the torch — just as George Washington did," the letter added.

The United States has entered into a heated discussion about Biden’s physical ability to remain president after Atlanta hosted the first-ever US televised election debate between a sitting and former president on June 27, which was disastrous for the Democratic president. CNN said some Democrats "hit the panic button" following Biden’s very bad performance in the debate. NBC TV channel echoed that "Democrats just committed collective suicide."

The presidential election in the United States will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate. Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough votes among Democrats.