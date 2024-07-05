Russian forces using drones to destroy Ukrainian army’s logistics — Ukrainian soldier

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian forces use FPV drones to hit Ukrainian army logistics facilities and transport vehicles in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a Ukrainian soldier said.

"What is our enemy doing? They launch FPV drones on non-standard frequencies from high positions - either from retransmission stations or high-rise building <…> Thanks to this, these drones fly to a distance of from 13 to 15 kilometers, as we see. That is why, there is a problem with long-distance flights because of their high position. <…> And they hit our logistics at a long distance from there," army radio technician Sergey Beskrestnov said in an interview with Ukraine’s NV radio station.

According to Beskrestov, Russian troops destroy dozens of Ukrainian transport vehicles every day. "For some five days, they have been wiping out our logistics, all roads because we were not prepared for this - we don’t have electronic warfare means for this frequency band," h admitted.