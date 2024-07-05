Reformist Pezeshkian leads in Iran’s presidential run-off — Reuters

DUBAI, July 6. /TASS/. Masoud Pezeshkian, an Iranian reformist politician who once served as health minister, leads in the Islamic Republic’s presidential run-off, an Iranian official told Reuters.

"Pezeshkian is much ahead of Saeed Jalili based on the votes counted so far," Reuters quoted the official as saying ahead of an official tally.

Iranian news agency Tasnim, too, said Pezeshkian is ahead of Jalili, the hard-line candidate and a representative of the Iranian spiritual leader in the Supreme National Security Council.

The country’s Election Office will publish the outcome of the run-off presidential vote in the next few hours.