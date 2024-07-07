State of emergency introduced in village in Voronezh region due to UAV attack — governor

VORONEZH, July 7. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been imposed in a settlement of the Podgorensky district of Russia’s Voronezh region after an attack by a UAV of the Ukrainian armed forces, which resulted in a fire in a warehouse, the region’s governor Alexander Gusev announced.

"A state of emergency has been introduced within the boundaries of the settlement of Podgorensky district, where an incident with a Ukrainian UAV occurred at night. So far, the detonation of explosive devices continues. As a result of one of the explosions, the outbuilding of a residential house caught fire. The fire has already been extinguished. There are no casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the residents of the village are being evacuated due to the detonation of explosive objects after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

"A section of the highway that runs through the populated area has been blocked. Citizens are being evacuated to temporary accommodation centers. Employees of operational services and departments are working on the spot," he wrote.