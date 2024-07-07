Warehouse caught fire in Voronezh Region after drone attack

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. A fire outbreak has occurred at a warehouse in the Voronezh Region after the drone attack, head of the region Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram channel.

"Several drones were detected and destroyed the past night by air force systems on duty over the territory of the Voronezh Region. A fire occurred at one of warehouse when their remnants were falling. Detonation of dangerously explosive items started in the Podgorensky District," Gusev said. According to preliminary data, nobody was injured, he noted.