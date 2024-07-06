Hamas gives tentative approval of ceasefire deal with Israel — Associated Press

CAIRO, July 6. /TASS/. Hamas gave its tentative approval of a US-backed ceasefire proposal, a Hamas official and an Egyptian official told The Associated Press.

"Washington’s phased deal would start with a full and complete six-week cease-fire during which older, sick and female hostages would be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners," the AP said, citing the officials.

Also, Israeli forces would have to pull out of Gaza’s densely populated areas and allow displaced people to return to their homes in northern Gaza, the officials said.

According to the report, the deal could go ahead because Hamas dropped its demand for Israel to withdraw all its forces from Gaza. Hamas and Israel are expected to continue talks about the second phase of the ceasefire if the first phase goes into effect.