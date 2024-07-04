Biden to drop out of election race, to be replaced by Harris, Trump thinks

NEW YORK, July 4. /TASS/. US presidential candidate from the Republican Party and former US President Donald Trump thinks that following the June 27 disastrous debate, incumbent US President Joe Biden will leave the presidential race and US Vice President Kamala Harris will take his place.

"He [Biden] just quit, you know - he’s quitting the race," Trump said, as quoted by the Daily Beast portal. "I got him out of the [race] and that means we have Kamala," the politician added.

Trump said that it will be easier to compete against Harris whom he considers "pathetic."

On June 27, the season’s first presidential debate was held in Atlanta, Georgia. A flash poll showed that 67% of watchers said Trump performed better, CNN said. The news outlet noted that some Democrats "hit the panic button" following Biden’s very bad performance in the televised debate.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Trump has already secured enough votes for the Republican presidential nomination.