Biden to drop out of election race, to be replaced by Harris, Trump thinks

The US presidential candidate said that it will be easier to compete against Harris whom he considers "pathetic"
Donald Trump AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File
Donald Trump
© AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File

NEW YORK, July 4. /TASS/. US presidential candidate from the Republican Party and former US President Donald Trump thinks that following the June 27 disastrous debate, incumbent US President Joe Biden will leave the presidential race and US Vice President Kamala Harris will take his place.

"He [Biden] just quit, you know - he’s quitting the race," Trump said, as quoted by the Daily Beast portal. "I got him out of the [race] and that means we have Kamala," the politician added.

Trump said that it will be easier to compete against Harris whom he considers "pathetic."

On June 27, the season’s first presidential debate was held in Atlanta, Georgia. A flash poll showed that 67% of watchers said Trump performed better, CNN said. The news outlet noted that some Democrats "hit the panic button" following Biden’s very bad performance in the televised debate.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Trump has already secured enough votes for the Republican presidential nomination.

Donald Trump
General election kicks off in United Kingdom
According to a YouGov poll published one day before the vote, the Labor Party led by 61-year-old Keir Starmer, which has held a minority since 2010, may secure its biggest victory in almost 200 years
Ukraine fears harsh debt restructuring terms from West
Alexey Kushch noted that back in 2022 he cautioned that Kiev was losing a "historic window of opportunity" in order to cast off the "debt noose"
US tries to influence situation in Haiti with arms trafficking — Russian diplomat
According to the Russian Embassy in Venezuela and Haiti, gangs now control up to 90% of the capital city
Family of three injured in drone attack in borderline Belgorod Region
As a result of a drone munition dropped onto a private homestead a family of three - a married couple and their 16-year-old son - were injured
Loss of five Su-27s unaffordable for Ukrainian forces — Forbes
According to the business magazine, the attack may have inflicted one of the costliest losses on the Ukrainians since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine
Federation Council unanimously votes to suspend Russia’s participation in OSCE PA
"During the suspension period, any actions to amend the rules of procedure of the assembly with the aim of prejudicing the Russian delegation will be considered legally null and void," the document states
Russian stock indices in the red on Wednesday — market data
The yuan gained 0.257% to 11.19 rubles
Belarusian defense chief sounds nuclear alarm amid West’s continued 'aggressive' policy
It is noted that "the current military and political situation in the Eastern European region can be described as a crisis, with all the preconditions for switching to conflict mode"
Explosions rock Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
Earlier, air raid sirens went off in the Kiev-controlled part of the Kherson Region
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
First nuke drills showcase Union State’s defense power — Belarusian leader
According to Alexander Lukashenko, the military parade in the Belarusian capital of Minsk highlights "the strength of allied strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia"
Former US President Trump can 'hardly' resolve Ukrainian conflict within 24 hours
Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin noted that Russia was "not going to stop with its offensive actions" even if negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine were launched
Hamas ‘exchanges ideas’ with intermediaries on ceasefire in Gaza
No details on the content of the negotiations were provided
Retired Ukrainian general says Zelensky could pin his failures on Syrsky, fire him
Sergey Krivonos also said the political leadership failed to pivot the economy on a war footing to provide the military with munitions, drones, fuel, and to recruit and equip brigades
Tucker Carlson announces interview with Zelensky
The exact date when the interview will be published was not disclosed
US analyst says Biden, Trump misinformed about situation in Ukraine
Both politicians appear to be incompetent about some important issues, according to the professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island Nicolai Petro
Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker handed over to customer
She will operate in the Pacific fleet, the United Shipbuilding Corporation said
Tankman who hijacked Ukrainian tank gets Russian citizenship
Maxim Likhachev described it as a "long-awaited document"
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
Senior Russian diplomat discusses escalation in Red Sea with Houthi delegation
The sides exchanged views on the problems of comprehensive settlement of the nine-year-long military-political crisis in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Ukrainian lawmaker says first F-16 jets to arrive in Ukraine as early as July
The politician clarified that Kiev plans to deploy them only in short-range operations
'Rotten and lost': Russian diplomat says about OSCE
No European security system "has ever materialized in Europe," Maria Zakharova emphasized
US experts brief UN journalists about their visit to Donbass
The briefing was organized by Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations
Pentagon's words about strikes on Crimea 'free pass' for Kiev — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov Pentagon's "responsibility has now degenerated into this agency pushing the political leadership of its country towards taking actions that are difficult to predict in terms of what may follow"
Iskander missiles destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 at Dolgintsevo air base — defense ministry
Ballistic missile delivered at the base in the Dnepropetrovsk region
Ukraine needs some 200,000 recruits to address troop shortages — newspaper
In order to address its troop shortage, Kiev reportedly needs to recruit at least 50,000 people every quarter
Cyprus negotiations stalled, no compromise in sight — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya added that the UN Security Council is now seeing that the sides to the conflict are becoming more entrenched in their positions
Russia, China exploring possibility of Chinese firms to participate in Vostok Oil project
Vostok Oil is the flagship project of Russia’s Rosneft, comprising 52 license areas in Arctic Russia with thirteen oil and gas fields therein
Hezbollah claims Israeli division headquarters in Golan Heights destroyed
According to the statement, this operation was carried out in response to the assassination of Hezbollah military commander Mohammed Naame Nasser by an Israeli drone
Russian exports to US climb to $438.7 mln in May
Export of US goods to Russia rose from $33.9 mln in April to $48 mln this May, according to the report
Putin praises development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan
The Russian president also touched upon joint infrastructure projects of Moscow and Baku, noting that the North-South international transport corridor comes as the priority
Kiev did not wait for 'permission' to strike Crimea, yet US involvement obvious — MP
"It is telling that no one has needed such 'authorizations' for some time now," Vladimir Konstantinov said
Russian forces overwhelming Ukrainians in northern Volchansk, military leader says
"And, certainly, we are pushing forward every day while squeezing the enemy out of all their positions," Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Le Pen accuses Macron of preparing 'administrative coup'
The politician expressed hope that this information is nothing more but rumors, but noted that even before the first round of elections, last Wednesday, "many more appointments were made than during usual cabinet meetings"
Ukrainian strike on substation failed to disturb power supply to ZNPP — nuclear watchdog
Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev earlier reported that Kiev attacked the Raduga substation three times with drones on the morning of July 3
Russia independent from China — Foreign Ministry
"We will, as always, stand on the side of peace and dialogue, maintain communication with all parties, including Russia," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning added
Ukrainian commander-in-chief describes situation in Pokrovsk area as difficult
According to Alexander Syrsky, troops in this area need more munitions and weapons
Putin sits down with Mongolian leader to open string of bilateral meetings in Astana
The Russian leader is scheduled to hold talks with the heads of at least six countries, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Turkey and Pakistan
Belarus officially joins SCO as 10th member
In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko
Press review: Putin receives Congolese president and rumors fly after failed Bolivia coup
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 28th
Top Russian diplomat discusses coordination in global affairs with Belarusian counterpart
Lavrov congratulated Ryzhenkov on his appointemnet
Press review: Kiev puts out negotiation feelers and Moscow to put OSCE membership on ice
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 2nd
US surveillance drones can be stopped by MiG-31 jets, air defense systems — analyst
Igor Korotchenko said the most effective way to fight such targets is to use long-range surface-to-air missile systems, such as the S-400 or S-300V, which are armed with long-range SAMs, as well as use air-to-air missiles carried by MiG-31s
Tokyo refrains from commenting on meeting of Russian, Chinese leaders
At the same time, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized that Japan will keep an eye on how the Russian-Chinese relations develop
Hamas leader holds talks with representatives of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Mossad intelligence service said they had received a response from Hamas regarding a hostage deal
Heads of Russia, Mongolia discuss Power of Siberia-2 running through Mongolia — Novak
The Russian deputy prime minister noted that Moscow is currently the key supplier of petroleum products to Mongolia as it ensures 95% of the country’s purchases
Press review: Orban heads to Kiev to make bid for peace and what's behind Turkey protests
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 3rd
Foreign ministers of Russia, China and Mongolia discuss economic corridor
The SCO summit is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan on July 3-4
Russia, Turkey actively working on crucial areas of international policy — Putin
The Russian leader noted that Russia and Turkey work both within international organizations and associations
Putin may touch base with UN chief during SCO summit, Kremlin spokesman says
In response to a request from reporters, Dmitry Peskov explained the reasons behind the UN chief’s trip to the summit
Russia vows response to NATO's military buildup near its borders — Foreign Ministry
Russia is taking all necessary action, including military-technical, to counter aggressive decisions by Finland and its NATO allies, Andrey Nastasyin said
Trade turnover between Russia, Kazakhstan reaches almost $30 bln — Putin
Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s main trade and economic partners, Vladimir Putin underlined
Russian forces destroy another US-made Abrams tank in Ukraine
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was destroyed in the Avdeyevka area with the use of a Msta-S self-propelled gun
Lukashenko, Putin meet on sidelines of SCO summit — Telegram channel
In the video released by the channel, the two presidents are giving each other a hug and holding a lively conversation
SCO member states reach agreement to reform organization, chief says
Zhang Ming expressed his confidence that "the joint efforts of the member states will result in a promising and constructive plan for the modernization and reform of the SCO"
Akkuyu nuclear plant construction on track — Rosatom
According to CEO Alexey Likhachev, the third countries are limiting supplies, worsen mutual payments and disrupt logistics
India seeks to join planetary mission ahead of Apophis asteroid passing close to Earth
The Indian space agency eyes an opportunity of studying the object when it is 32,000 km away from Earth in 2029
Russia, China, Kazakhstan have reached agreement on creation of single digital corridor
The document was signed by Slavtrans-Service JSC, Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. and КTZ Express JSC
Russia-China relations entering golden age — Putin
The Russian president stressed that the bilateral ties "are being built on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s sovereignty"
Putin holding talks with China’s Xi
Earlier on Wednesday, in the run-up to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Russian president had already met with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Turkey
List of countries interested in cooperation with BRICS constantly growing — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that one of the key priorities of Russia's BRICS chairmanship in terms of the association's expansion is to ensure "the smooth integration of new participants into the existing cooperation system"
Dozens of experts urge NATO not to admit Ukraine — Politico
Kiev’s membership may trigger NATO’s Article 5, they said
NATO fails to strike deal on multi-year financial pledge to support Ukraine — DPA
NATO members could not agree on what share each country would contribute to an aid package worth about 40 billion euros
Scholz vows Germany will never be party to Ukraine conflict
Germany is Ukraine’s second largest military equipment donor after the United States
All Ukrainians who covered up Nord Stream sabotage identified, politician says
According to Andrey Derkach, members of the group led by Roman Chervinsky acted under instructions from Christopher Smith, "the No.2 at the US Embassy in Ukraine at that time and a well-known" CIA agent
US ready to cooperate with SCO on conflict resolution, prevention — secretary-general
The global organization's chief said both the UN and the SCO are committed to peace, dialogue and problem solving
Russian diplomat blasts Kiev’s reaction to Orban’s peace initiative as smokescreen
After his talks in Kiev on Tuesday, Viktor Orban proposed that Ukraine consider a ceasefire as a step toward starting talks with Russia to settle the armed conflict at a press briefing
Transformation of Russian economy is marathon with barriers — Central Bank chief
"We therefore need to estimate forces and understand how we work with constraints," Elvira Nabiullina added
One of biggest Democratic donors says Biden should step aside
US President have to to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Donald Trump at the elections, Reed Hastings said
Date of Putin’s visit to Turkey yet to be agreed via diplomatic channels — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana
US defense weapons plant rocked by explosion, casualties reported — AP
According to the news agency, the plant manufactures 105mm to 155mm artillery shells
Russia, China, Mongolia reaffirm their interest in integration of economic projects
"Our trio is among key cooperation instruments on the Eurasian continent," the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said
Russia vows immediate countermeasures should West take its assets — MFA
"We have a range of political, economic countermeasures against those attempting to get hold of Russian reserves," Maria Zakharova said
IAEA condemns drone attacks on Raduga substation of Zaporozhye NPP
The agency did not indicate who was behind the strikes
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
Tucker Carlson says intends to seek interview with Ukraine’s Zelensky
The interviews he's already done are fawning pep sessions, specifically designed to amplify Ukrainian president's demand that the US enter more deeply into a war in Eastern Europe and pay for it, journalist said
Israel declares 1,270 hectares in West Bank 'state lands' — human rights activists
"The declaration of state land is one of the main methods by which the State of Israel seeks to assert control over land in the occupied territories," the human rights organization Shalom Achshav said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 15 times in past day
In all, 196 such violations were registered in June 2024
Putin accepts invitation to visit Kazakhstan in November
According to the Russian leader, "it is most rational to do it in connection with the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization"
Putin, Xi Jinping note lack of perspectives of any formats on Ukraine without Russia
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the leaders had a "substantial discussion of bilateral relations, all areas of them, and exchanged opinions on regional issues"
Two Russian Northern Fleet warships call at Venezuelan port
During the port call, the crews of the Russian ships will be given an opportunity to rest after the long-distance voyage and see local sights
Authorities detain four suspects in downtown Moscow kidnapping
According to the investigation, on June 28, the suspects, being near a residential building on Sadovaya-Triumfalnaya Street, attacked an Italian citizen, who also has Russian citizenship, using a gun
Putin to participate in Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana
Twenty-four documents are to be adopted at the summit
Russia, China to approve contract on gas supplies via Power of Siberia-2 shortly — Novak
Power of Siberia-2 is a planned gas pipeline that will go through the territory of Western Siberia to China
Israel, Hamas close to signing ceasefire deal — CNN
Hamas’ latest response will enable the two parties to enter "detailed negotiations" to reach an agreement, an Israeli source was quoted
Aide to Iranian leader stressed possibility of changing Tehran’s nuclear doctrine
Kamal Kharrazi noted that "up to now, we have not decided to go further than 60% enrichment"
Ukrainian military bringing reserves to Kharkov area amid heavy losses — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, the Ukrainian military will be amassing forces and capabilities at its alternate positions in the Kharkov frontline area
US Treasury adds secondary restriction risks wording to sanction lists for Russia
The executive order was signed by US President Joe Biden on April 15, 2021
UK to vote in parliamentary elections, expected to end to Conservative rule
The majority will have the right to form the new government
Ukraine turns down Hungarian PM’s ceasefire proposal
According to the statement, Ukraine’s position is that the crisis settlement could be reached through the Kiev-initiated peace summits
Ukraine deploys more troops to Karlovka in DPR to hold defenses — security official
It is reported that Ukraine has sustained heavy losses in terms of personnel and equipment as Karlovka is under fire control from several directions
Russian GDP gaining 4.5% annually in May — Economy Ministry
The national GDP surged by 5% in annual terms over January-May 2024
Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana
The participants will recap the organization’s work in 2023-2024
Erdogan not a possible mediator in Ukraine talks — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that at today’s meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin touched upon the conflict in Ukraine
Severe thunderstorm hits Moscow, some of its satellite cities
Torrential rains, strong winds and bolts of lightning were reported
Moscow weather sets records for second consecutive day — meteorologist
Another record is expected on July 4, with up to 34 degrees Centigrade forecasted
Russian official highlights growing threat coming from Ukraine's jet-powered drones
According to Andrey Tabekin, experts are currently working on ways to jam such drones
Russian troops destroy first Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Southern Battlegroup inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
