US to announce steps to enhance Ukrainian air defenses at NATO summit — official

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. At the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, the United States will announce additional steps to bolster Ukraine’s air defense system and its military potential going forward, a high-profile US official told a special press briefing on Friday.

According to him, the United States will "announce new steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and military capabilities, to help Ukraine continue to defend themselves today" and to deter potential "aggression into the future."

"So we, together with some of our allies, will be highlighting our support for Ukraine's air defenses," the official said. He added that the US administration would have more to share with reporters in the coming days "about how our allies are continuing to work to strengthen Ukraine through various military, political and economic support." Washington will be looking "to announce significant enhancements for Ukraine's defense capabilities," he specified.

Earlier, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby announced Washington’s decision to ship all newly-produced Patriot and NASAMS interceptor missiles to Ukraine to the detriment of other clients.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that more weapons supplies to Ukraine will not turn the tide on the battlefield, only prolonging the conflict instead. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any military deliveries to Kiev will be legitimate targets for Russia.